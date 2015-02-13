(Adds more details, quotes)
AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Friday he was "very pessimistic" about the
chances that a meeting he will chair on Monday of euro zone
finance ministers would reach a debt deal with Greece.
Saying Greek voters' expectations of their new government
were "a mile high", Dutch finance minister Dijsselbloem was
asked whether a plan to resolve Athens' financial problems would
be achieved on Monday.
He replied, in a remark aired on Dutch television: "I'm
really still very pessimistic about that now."
Officials representing the European Commission, the European
Central Bank, the International Monetary Find and the Greek
government were in talks on Friday to find common ground on
reforms that could ensure continued official credit for Athens.
The left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras won an election
last month on promises of ending the belt-tightening reforms in
exchange for which Greece received almost 240 billion euros. His
pledges have scared investors and Greece is now effectively
again cut off from borrowing on the markets.
Dijsselbloem said some changes to the current agreement on
reforms could be done if they did not derail the budget.
"If that fits, then we could change the programme. Then we
could extend the programme, and then the situation around Greece
will stabilise again," he said.
Dijsselbloem said Athens had great ambitions, but not much
money and that it should scale down its expectations.
"We only lend money if there's progress made, if new reforms
are carried out, and that hasn't been the case for months. And
that's getting continually more pressing. I can't fix that, the
first steps will really have to come from the Greek government,"
he said.
