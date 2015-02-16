By Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greece needs to seek an
extension of its international bailout this week, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chaired a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers, said on Monday.
"The general feeling in the Eurogroup is still that the best
way forward would be for the Greek authorities to seek an
extension of the programme," Dijsselbloem told a news
conference.
"That would allow us to work on future arrangements ... and
allow for the Greeks to use the normal kind of flexibility in a
programme, change measures, put other measures into place," he
said.
He said the Eurogroup could accept a request for an
extension from Greece this week with an extra Eurogroup meeting
on Friday, but no later.
(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)