WASHINGTON, April 17 Euro zone lenders could
deliver on their 2012 promise to help ease Greece's debt burden
only once Athens implements reforms agreed under its
international bailout, the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
While there is no willingness to forgive Greece any of the
loans euro zone governments extended to the country under its
240 billion euro bailout, the euro zone could consider
lengthening maturities and cutting interest on the loans.
But for this to happen, Athens must first implement reforms
agreed under the bailout, including a pension reform because the
current pension system in Greece was not sustainable,
Dijsselbloem said.
"If necessary, more can be done (on debt)," Dijsselbloem
told a seminar at the Peterson Institute in Washington.
"I will stick to my part of the deal," he said, recalling
the November 2012 commitment of euro zone finance ministers to
help Greece if it kept its side of the bargain by implementing
reforms.
