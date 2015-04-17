(Adds more detail, quotes, background)
By Jan Strupczewski
WASHINGTON, April 17 Greece and the euro zone
should not play a game of chicken to see who can hold out longer
in negotiations about more lending to Athens in exchange for
reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund meetings, Dijsselbloem said representatives of
Greece's creditors would not be able to produce a deal for the
approval of euro zone finance ministers on April 24th as hoped,
because progress on agreeing reforms was painfully slow.
"Let's not go into a game of chicken to see who can stick it
out longer. We have a joint interest to reach an agreement
quickly," Dijsselbloem said.
He said at least a couple more weeks were needed for Greece
and the institutions representing its creditors to reach an
agreement on the reform package.
"It would be very welcome if they could present a more final
outcome by May 11 - the next Eurogroup," Dijsselbloem said.
He said it was unclear at which point exactly Greece would
really run out of money and be unable to pay back the roughly 1
billion euros of IMF loans maturing in May.
"We have been worried about previous payments they were to
make and yet they managed it, so I don't know when it becomes
really dangerous. But I think it is in our joint interest to
stay away from that point," he said.
He said he understood Greece's reluctance to implement
reforms agreed by the previous government.
"On the European side there is genuine room for compromise,"
he said. But he stressed any new reform package had to be
serious in terms of content.
One of the key reforms that Greece was facing was an
overhaul of its pension system, which was now unsustainable,
Dijsselbloem said. But he stressed there were many ways of
reforming pensions.
"One of the elements to design a reform is the timeline - do
you do it gradually, or do you do it immediately? Do you include
only new pensioners or also existing pensioners? There are many,
many ways to design a reform. The way it is done can be
negotiated," he said.
He said that talks with Greece were moving in the right
direction, but "very, very slowly" and some of the big issues
remained unresolved.
"But I also know that if we were to sit down and get
serious, it could be done in a couple of weeks. Whether that is
going to happen I don't know," Dijsselbloem said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)