By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 30 The head of the Eurogroup
said on Thursday that Europe is prepared for any outcome to the
standoff between Greece and its creditors.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the group of finance
ministers of countries that use the euro, had been asked
specifically whether there is a "plan B" in case Greece should
be forced out of the euro zone or defaults on its debts.
"(Is) the eurozone prepared for eventualities, the answer to
that is: 'yes'," Dijsselbloem said.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister,
was answering questions at a meeting with members of Dutch
parliament.
Dijsselbloem said he hoped that discussions with Greece
would become more productive after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
reshuffled his team of negotiators discussing a resumption of
the country's current bailout programme, sidelining Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
"Hopefully we were able to make a kind of new start this
week," he said. "I say 'hopefully' because of course the result
has yet to be seen."
Dijsselbloem said he could not confirm reports in Greek
media about statements by Tsipras and Varoufakis on which of
various economic reforms they might apply to satisfy Greece's
creditors.
"I wish that less time would be given to interviews, and
more on extraordinarily conscientiously working on keeping
Greece from the threatening abyss," he said.
