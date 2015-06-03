BRUSSELS, June 3 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem will take part in talks on Wednesday in Brussels with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on what reforms Greece must implement to get more funding from its creditors, a euro zone official said.

Also taking part in the meeting will be representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the institutions negotiating with Greece on behalf of the international creditors.

The meeting is to start in the evening, officials said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)