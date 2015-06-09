AMSTERDAM, June 9 The head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday that Greece and its creditors were not yet on the verge of a deal to resolve Athens' cash crunch.

Greece is rapidly running out of cash but its creditors are unwilling to release any more funds to support it until Athens agrees to reforms that they believe are essential if it is to balance its budget and stabilize its debt.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a televised interview with Dutch RTL Nieuws that it was not certain whether Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would meet the French and German leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

"I've heard a lot of optimism from the Greek side, and it's an underestimation of the complexity of what's being asked of them," Dijsselbloem said.

He later added: "We're not even in agreement about what still has to happen before the end of this month."

As president of the Eurogroup, Dijsselbloem represents the finance ministers of the countries that use the euro.

He repeated on Tuesday that Greece has room to arrange its own budget as long as it doesn't require further funding from other countries and as long as its spending is under control.

Tsipras was elected in January on a platform of ending or at least softening the austerity measures previously demanded by Greece's creditors, which were seen as excessive and unnecessarily harmful to the Greek economy.

Dijsselbloem said the Greek pension system "simply must be modernised" as it is not sustainable.

He rejected discussion of forgiving Greek debts.

"We must now really look at the final issues that are on the table and that we are prepared to look at," he said.

"If the Greeks are ready to come with serious proposals we can go on, and otherwise the process will lie still." (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)