(Adds Dutch PM comments)

By Thomas Escritt

THE HAGUE, June 29 The door remains open for negotiations with Greece even after talks with creditors collapsed over the weekend, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

He told reporters that the Greeks appeared to have made up their mind about their future within the euro zone (by walking away from a deal) and "we can't get involved in that".

"I continue to say our door is open, although the options and the time are very limited," he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte later said the Greek government would be offered no further room for manoeuvre, and would be held to earlier commitments.

"Europe is prepared to speak further with the Greeks," Rutte said after a meeting with Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, and central bank governor Klaas Knot.

"But if the Greeks want to talk further, it must happen in the context of 'A deal is a deal'," he said. "There is no simple solution. If you want to make your economy healthy, you need far-reaching reforms and far-reaching cuts."

Earlier, Dijsselbloem had said that, after months of negotiations aimed at averting a Greek default, he was disappointed by Greece's move to break off discussions with its creditors, who have demanded reforms in exchange for the final tranche of a bailout package.

"This is really about the future of Greece, and also of the euro zone - but mainly of Greece," he said.