BRUSSELS, June 24 Greece and its creditors still have a lot of work to do before they reach an agreement on a financing for reforms deal for Athens that would allow Greece to avoid a default next Tuesday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday.

"We are not there yet, there is still a lot of work to be done," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering a meeting with the heads of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund on Greece. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)