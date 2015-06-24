Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
BRUSSELS, June 24 Greece and its creditors still have a lot of work to do before they reach an agreement on a financing for reforms deal for Athens that would allow Greece to avoid a default next Tuesday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday.
"We are not there yet, there is still a lot of work to be done," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering a meeting with the heads of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund on Greece. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1