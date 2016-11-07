(Combines stories, adds German, Commission comment, background)
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Nov 7 The euro zone cannot set the
details of medium-term debt relief for Greece now because they
will depend on what happens by 2018, the chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said on Monday, as pressure grows on the bloc
to take decisions this year.
In May, euro zone governments offered Greece debt relief in
2018, but left key details to be decided later - a compromise
between Germany's view that no immediate action was needed and
the International Monetary Fund's call for decisions now.
"In May we said already there are a number of possible
measures for the medium term and the extent to which they are
necessary is impossible to determine right now," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said before a meeting of the finance ministers.
"It depends on what happens between now and the second half
of 2018 in terms of economic growth, interest rates, inflation
and of course the commitment from the Greek government," he
said.
"So that kind of specific clarity of what is in the
medium-term package is impossible to give and that was also
understood by the IMF in May when we said we can only put a
figure on it when we are in the second half of 2018," he said.
But Greece, the IMF and the European Commission are pushing
for a more detailed declaration this year. They say that would
improve investor confidence, encourage Greek growth and help
Athens eventually return to market financing.
The deadline for more details on medium-term debt relief has
become December, because that is when the IMF staff is to
recommend to its board whether the Fund should join the now
purely euro zone bailout for Greece.
The IMF believes that without substantial relief from the
euro zone Greece's debt is unsustainable. It does not want to
commit to joining the bailout without knowing now how much the
euro zone would be willing to ease the burden on Athens later.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in September that
debt relief was key for the Greek economy to pick up. Without
it, he warned, the country could be forced to ask for more help
again and again.
NOT BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS
But Germany, which faces elections in late 2017 and where
financial help for Greece is a controversial topic, is adamant
no discussion on the details should take place now.
Berlin believes that there is no rush, because grace periods
the euro zone has granted to Athens mean Greece has almost no
debt servicing until 2023.
Greece can get short-term relief measures now, because it
completed the first batch of reforms agreed with creditors, but
nothing else, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
"We said everything in May. We would, after the first
programme review, look at the short-term measures that the ESM
could do," he told reporters before the meeting.
"That is undisputed and everything else would decided be
after the ... programme, so in 2018... That does not need to be
discussed further, but at the end and in the light of economic
developments then. That is what the German Bundestag agreed to
and not something else," Schaeuble said.
The short-term relief steps, for which Greece is eligible,
include reducing interest rate risk and smoothing the repayment
profile of loans under the previous bailout.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
that Greece was broadly on track to meet fiscal targets agreed
with creditors.
"... We see that they are likely to meet this year's fiscal
targets and also the preparations for next year's budget show
that the primary surplus target, as outlined in the Memorandum
of Understanding - 1.75 percent of GDP - is within reach,"
Dombrovskis said.
Dijsselbloem said euro zone ministers would return to the
debt discussion at their next meeting on Dec. 5.
