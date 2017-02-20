BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss on Monday if they can send a mission of experts
back to Athens to prepare a review of Greek bailout reforms
needed for new loan disbursements to the country, the chairman
of the ministers said.
The last such mission broke down in acrimony in December
over differences as to what still needed to be done and how to
ensure Greece meets agreed fiscal targets in the years to come.
Talks on how to proceed have been dragging on since then and
now appear set to continue during election campaigns in the
Netherlands and France, which euro zone officials have said may
make a deal more difficult.
Agreement with Greece on what reforms still need to be
completed is made more difficult by differences between the
lenders themselves -- euro zone governments and the
International Monetary Fund.
"We've had intense talks with these institutions and Greek
governments in order to clear the ground for the mission to
return to Athens," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
"In the Eurogroup we will discuss whether we we've come to
that point because that is my goal to get the mission back in
Athens on the ground to talk about all the difficult stuff
that’s still need to be sorted out," he told reporters.
(Reporting By Waverly Coleville and Jan Strupczewski)