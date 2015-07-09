BRUSSELS, July 9 Proposals from Greece to explain how it will meet conditions for a new international bailout loan were received on Thursday by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his spokesman said.

"New Greek proposals received by Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem," he tweeted. "Important for institutions to consider these in their assessment." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)