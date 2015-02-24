Rising yen bucks fundamentals, gives Japan a diplomatic breather
* Yen rises vs dollar despite widening US-Japan rate differential
BRUSSELS Feb 24 International creditors will have to consider more support for Greece after the summer, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
"We need to consider further support after the summer," he told the European Parliament.
"We could decide on further cooperation or support for the Greek government. We have always said in the Eurogroup that if Greece commits to the programme and delivers on all necessary targets, the euro zone stands ready to further support Greece." (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott, Adrian Croft; Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.