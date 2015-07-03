AMSTERDAM, July 3 The chair of the council of
Eurozone finance ministers said on Friday that it was for the
Greeks to decide how to vote in Sunday's referendum on whether
Greece should accept bailout conditions from its creditors.
"It's for Greeks to decide," said Jeroen Dijsselbloem when
asked by reporters how Greeks should vote. "It's important for
Europe, but important above all for Greece."
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, has
previously warned that a 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum would
set Greece on a path towards exit from the currency union.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)