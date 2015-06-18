PARIS, June 18 Greece and its creditors must strike a deal in the next three days so that European leaders can make a decision when they meet at an extraordinary summit on Monday, a senior French diplomat said on Thursday.

"The next three days must be used to finalise an agreement between the institutions and Greece so that it can be submitted to EU leaders at the Monday summit," he said. "The situation shows that now is the time to find an agreement." (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)