BRUSSELS Feb 16 "Everyone's disappointed," Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Monday after an inconclusive Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

EU officials said there had been no agreement on how to handle Greece's finances and no date had been set for new talks. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Tom Koerkemeier and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)