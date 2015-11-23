LUXEMBOURG Nov 23 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) authorised on Monday the disbursement of a further tranche of emergency loans to Greece worth 2 billion euros after Athens met all the necessary conditions.

"This decision follows the Greek government's completion of the first set of milestones," the euro zone bailout fund said in a statement. "The disbursement approved today will primarily be used for debt service, as well as for arrears clearance and co-financing projects funded by EU structural funds." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)