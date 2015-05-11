BRUSSELS May 11 Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the
chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said Greece could
start receiving some emergency funding if it starts reforms
agreed with its creditors but warned that a referendum could
delay disbursement.
"It could be that we cut the remaining implementation
process in parts and let the disbursements follow that in
parts," Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
"It is course vital that we not only get an agreement on
paper but that implementation starts. Presumably if you have a
referendum you will not start implementing before you have done
it and then it doesn't seem to make sense."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald)