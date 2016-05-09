BRUSSELS May 9 There are serious concerns about
the long-term sustainability of Greek debt, a document prepared
by the euro zone's bailout fund showed on Monday, as finance
ministers started a discussion how to make Greece's debt
servicing costs manageable.
The document, prepared by the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) for the Monday talks of euro zone finance ministers, says
that under the main scenario, Greece's economic growth would be
3.1 pct in 2018, 2.8 pct in 2019, 2.5 pct in 2020, 1.5 pct in
2025 and 1.3 pct from 2030 to 2060.
Under this base scenario, Athens would maintain a 3.5
percent of GDP primary budget surplus from 2018 until 2025.
After that it would start declining to stay at 1.5 pct in
2040-2060.
If the main scenario were to prove accurate, the euro zone,
Greece's main lender, could achieve Greek debt sustainability
through three actions:
- the extension of the maximum weighted maturity by 5 years
to 37.5 years
- a re-profiling of the amortisation scheme by setting loan
repayments as 1 percent of GDP until 2050 and linearly amortised
after that
- a capping of interest charged to Greece at 2 percent, with
any interest that would have been payable in excess of the 2
percent being deferred until 2050. The accumulated and
capitalised deferred interest would then be repaid in equal
instalments.
The document, obtained by Reuters, also said that possible
other measures included returning to Athens profits generated by
the European Central Bank on its Greek bond holdings until 2026,
which would add up to around 8 billion euros.
Another possible measure could be to repay Greece's loans to
the International Monetary Fund early because they are much more
expensive than ESM loans.
The ESM could buy out the IMF loans using unspent money from
the Greek bailout, because the fund spent some 20 billion euros
less than expected on Greek bank recapitalisation.
The ESM assumed in its analysis that the IMF would disburse
6 billion euros to Greece under the next bailout, taking the
total Athens would owe the Fund in 2018 -- at the end of the
bailout -- at 17.6 billion euros.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)