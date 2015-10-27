Oct 27 Greece and international lenders must
swiftly conclude on an assessment of the country's
bailout-mandated economic reforms to recapitalise its banks by
mid-November, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis
said on Tuesday.
"Euro group conclusions on this question are quite clear,
that recapitalisation of the banks is to take place after the
first review, but no later than the 15th of November," he told
Greece's Skai TV in an interview.
The EU official was in Athens for talks on reforms Greece
needs to complete before a review required to release funds
needed for the country, which signed up to an 86 billion euro
bailout in the summer.
Talks have stumbled on disagreements between Athens and its
lenders, primarily over the threshold required for banks to
foreclose on non-performing loans weighing on their balance
sheets.
Under terms of the deal, Greece's four main banks are in
line to receive up to 25 billion euros of international funds to
recapitalise.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas)