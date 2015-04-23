BERLIN, April 23 European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday there are increasing doubts about the situation in Greece and warned that if financial instability were to return there would likely be no economic growth there this year.

Speaking in Berlin, he also said that Europe's economic growth is picking up only modestly. He said that structural reforms are needed and that Europe cannot rely only on monetary policies for relief.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers)