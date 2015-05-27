BRUSSELS May 27 Fiscal targets, pension and
labour market reform and the size of the civil service are the
key issues yet to be agreed between Greece and its international
creditors in debt talks as Athens' cash dries up, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
Commission Vice-President for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis
said there had been some progress, notably on streamlining value
added tax, but more reform proposals were urgently needed to
clinch a deal before Greece runs out of money.
"There are still important areas to be discussed both in
terms of fiscal targets and the (primary budget) surplus target
and ... issues related to pension reform, on labour markets, the
civil service," he told a news conference.
"But it's also clear that we need to reach this deal very
quickly because we are already almost a month behind the
original schedule... We know the liquidity situation in Greece
is quite tight. So they are all reasons to move forward as fast
as possible," Dombrovskis added.
