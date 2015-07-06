(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS, July 6 Following are comments from
European Commission Vice President for the Euro Valdis
Dombrovskis at a news conference on Monday:
'NO' RESULT WIDENS GAPS
The European Commission takes note of the result of
yesterday's referendum in Greece. We respect the democratic
choice of the Greek people. The 'No' result, unfortunately,
widens the gap between Greece and other euro zone countries.
There is no easy way out of this crisis. Too much time and too
many opportunities have been lost.
The Commission is ready to continue its work with Greece,
but to be clear, the Commission cannot negotiate a new programme
without a mandate form the Eurogroup. Yesterday's results
announce a rejection of reforms proposed to a large extent by
the Greek authorities itself, and linked to a now expired
support programme for Greece.
REFORMS OFTEN DELAYED OR PARTIALLY IMPLEMENTED
Europe has been by the side of Greek people throughout the
crisis. European taxpayers have offered unprecedented financial
assistance. Since 2010, 184 billion euros have been disbursed
from the Greek Loan Facility and the EFSF (European Financial
Stability Facility). They supported Greece to reform its economy
so that it would stand proud and independent from outside help
in the future. But reforms were often delayed or implemented
only partially, resulting in a prolonged recession, and more
difficult reforms to implement later.
GREECE WAS TURNING THE PAGE EIGHT MONTHS AGO
However, only eight months ago, Greece was finally turning
the page. The economy was finally growing and investments
started to pick up and jobs were again being created. The
country was looking forward to a return to the markets and
ending its bailout programme by the end of last year.
Regrettably, the current Greek government was not able to
use its extension to produce a credible strategy to come out of
the crisis, regain financial stability, and return to economic
growth.
GREEK GOVT MUST BE HONEST AND RESPONSIBLE
The EFSF program for Greece expired on June 30, as did its
related financial assistance. The Greek authorities introduced
capital controls last Monday, as the liquidity situation became
extremely serious. Greece has not made its latest payments to
IMF. This is unfair on Greek people, who again face a very
uncertain future.
Now, the priority is for the Greek government to quickly
implement reforms necessary in order to restore financial
stability, economic growth, and to address social problems in
Greece. This means being honest and responsible with Greek
people about the potential consequences of the different
decisions that the government has taken.
STABILITY OF THE EURO AREA NOT IN QUESTION
The stability of the euro area is not in question. On June
17, Eurogroup reiterated that the euro area authorities stand
ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure financial stability
of the euro area. We have everything we need to manage the
situation. We have a banking union to ensure the stability of
the financial sector. We have ESM to help the most vulnerable
economies. The ECB is using its tools to ensure stability.
PLACE OF GREECE IS IN EUROPE
But one thing is clear. The place of Greece is and remains
in Europe. The vote is very difficult situation, and both sides
need to work responsibly for the sake of Greek people.
CAN GREECE REMAIN IN THE EURO ZONE?
If all sides are working closely it is possible to find a
solution even in this very complicated situation.
(Reporting by Brussels bureau)