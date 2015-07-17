GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks skid, safe-haven assets jump as US missiles strike Syria
BRUSSELS, July 17 European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday he hoped that a three-year bailout programme could be agreed with Greece within a few weeks and added that debt restructuring would be a feature of such talks.
Greece's euro zone partners have agreed in principle to start negotiations with Greece on a European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout and has secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion euros.
"On debt I would expect this being a part of negotiations, because this is also something the IMF insists on," Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro, told a news conference.
"There is also a clear conclusion of the Euro Summit that the IMF should be a part of the third program. It means certainly also that debt sustainability issue is going to be a part of negotiations."
Greece has to redeem government bonds held by the European Central Bank on July 20 and also in mid-August. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
BERLIN, April 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.