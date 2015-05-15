(Adds details, quotes)
BERLIN May 16 European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis urged the Greek government in a
German newspaper interview to speed up its reform efforts and
said this was an essential prerequisite for further aid
payments.
"Greece is today undoubtedly one of biggest concerns in the
euro zone," he said according to a pre-publication copy of an
article due to be published in German newspaper Bild on
Saturday.
"We've lost a lot of time. Now the negotiations are
gathering momentum but we need to step on it. Only once Greece
has completed the next step of the reform programme can the last
aid payments flow."
He also called on Athens to strengthen reform efforts and
said there had been failures in important areas: "There has been
progress in some areas but Greece must do even more, especially
in terms of consolidating public budgets and in terms of
pensions and the labour market."
On Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said his
government would not back down from its red lines in
negotiations with its foreign lenders but said a deal must be
reached soon following months of talks.
Dombrovskis said the European Commission was "open for
individual changes on the agreed reforms" but the perquisite was
that these changes "don't put a bigger burden on public budgets
and that the negotiations are not one-sided and without
consultation".
He said Greece needed to now suggest reforms "and not simply
reject proposals".
He said Greece did not have much time left and that given
the "serious" financial situation in Greece there is "every
reason for haste".
Dombrovskis therefore warned the Greek government to finally
put together a "credible and comprehensive list of reforms".
He rejected the option of a Greek exit from the euro zone,
saying: "We're working solely on the basis of the scenario that
Greece remains in the euro zone."
Asked if Greece could remain a member of the euro zone even
if it became insolvent, he said: "The euro is irrevocable. The
EU treaties are clear on that."
