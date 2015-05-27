BRUSSELS May 27 European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that Greece and its international creditors were not yet at the point of drafting an agreement, reacting to a comment from a Greek government official.

The official said that the so-called Brussels Group of creditors was beginning procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement.

Reacting to this, Dombrovskis said: "We are working very intensively to ensure a staff-level agreement. We are still not there yet." (Reporting by Robin Emmott)