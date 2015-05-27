(Adds further euro zone officials' comments)

BRUSSELS May 27 European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that Greece and its international creditors were not yet at the point of drafting an agreement, reacting to a comment from a Greek government official.

The official said that the so-called Brussels Group of creditors was beginning procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement.

Reacting to this, Dombrovskis said: "We are working very intensively to ensure a staff-level agreement. We are still not there yet."

Other officials in the euro zone, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, were blunter. One called the Greek remarks "nonsense". Another said: "I wish it were true." (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)