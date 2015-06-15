MADRID, June 15 The Eurozone must be prepared for anything with respect to Greece, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo published on Monday.

Dombrovskis told the paper he was disappointed after the latest round of talks between Greece and its creditors broke down over the weekend. Creditors said Athens had failed to offer any new economic reforms in exchange for vital funding.

"We've always said we would consider alternatives to any of the reforms expected within the rescue programme, as long as they bring real value," Dombrovskis said in the interview.

"At the same time, member states are understandably nervous and we must guarantee that the euro zone is prepared for whatever scenario with Greece."

He said Greece now needed a clear and credible strategy on how it will regain budget stability and growth. "The ball is very clearly in the Greek government's court," he added. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andrew Heavens)