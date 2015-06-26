(Clarifies which unit of Dutch group in paragraph 11)
By Jamie McGeever and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 26 Mainstream economic thinking may
hold that Greece should stay in the euro zone, but there are
those who argue that abandoning the single currency will give
the cash-strapped and debt-laden country just the boost it
needs.
Greece's economy is so depressed, they argue, that unless it
regains the competitive edge that a massive one-off currency
devaluation could offer, it will remain lifeless.
Until then, the idea of a euro zone exit - either by
accident or design - will keep on returning.
Roger Bootle, the founder of London-based markets and
economic analysis group Capital Economics, won an economics
prize of 250,000 pounds ($395,000) three years ago for drawing
up a guide on how an ailing nation would exit the euro.
"If Greece were to leave the euro, it is presented with an
opportunity. That doesn't mean to say it will take it," he says,
arguing that the current negotiations about Greece's debt miss
the point.
"How does a debt deal bring about an increase in aggregate
demand in Greece? No one seems to be grappling with the economic
issue."
Greece and its creditors are locked in talks to secure a
deal that would see Greece undertake further economic reforms in
return for more aid, thereby averting default on debt repayments
to the International Monetary Fund on June 30.
The new proposals currently on the table include further
long-term cuts to pensions as well as additional taxation that,
while encouraging change in the economy overall, would have the
effect of further weakening demand.
There are major caveats to Greece departing from the euro,
not least the fact that no legal mechanism exists for a country
to leave the currency union.
It would probably create a huge political and financial
mess, including a default on all private and public external
debts, soaring prices of imported goods and an end to a river of
EU money which has pumped billions into infrastructure since
Greece joined the bloc in 1981.
So what, says the head of investment for Dutch pension and
investment fund manager NN IP, Hans Stoter, if you can get
strong growth within a year or so of leaving the euro, when
between times the economy has shrunk 30 percent.
"If you have a sore thumb and the infection keeps getting
bigger and bigger, you can medicate it, you can deal with it,"
he says. "Or you can cut off your arm."
BOOST
The most immediate and tangible consequences of leaving
would be a sizeable, one-off devaluation in the currency which
Athens adopts, possibly the drachma.
Bootle suggests a one-off devaluation of 30 percent could be
worth anything up to a 20 percent boost to Greece's economic
output, although that would hinge on many other fiscal,
regulatory and tax policies being adopted too.
Devaluation is no panacea and wouldn't address the
fundamental problems of the Greek economy like the lack of
reforms, corruption and a bloated public sector, Bootle said.
But it would give a huge boost to the Greek tourism industry and
other service sectors.
He attaches an 80-90 percent likelihood that Greece will
ultimately leave the euro zone, and points to Argentina, Russia,
Iceland and South Korea as examples over the past 20 years of
economies that did "extremely well" out of major currency
devaluations.
Neil Record, founder and chairman of Record Currency
Management, another of the finalists for the Wolfson award in
2012, assumed the wholesale collapse of the euro and provided
for both a 40 percent devaluation of the drachma, as well as a
30 percent revaluation of a new Deutschmark.
Under that scenario, drawing parallels with Argentina,
Record said Greece could easily register real growth after
inflation of 5 percent annually from 2016.
"It's reasonable to suppose they would have a really awful,
torrid 2015," he said. "But in the sort of magical way of these
things they could easily then be the best performing country in
Europe in 2016 and 2017."
DYSFUNCTION
Paul Krugman, Nobel laureate and professor of economics and
international affairs at Princeton University, has been a highly
vocal critic of the euro project, saying its inflexible monetary
structure has strangled growth in weaker countries like Greece.
He had never advocated "Grexit" and argues that leaving the
euro isn't the same as never entering. But he wrote in The New
York Times on June 19: "Grexit would produce a rapid improvement
in competitiveness, at the cost of possible financial chaos."
A year ago, the IMF predicted that the Greek economy would
contract by 0.6 percent in 2014 before growing almost 3 percent
this year and more than 3 percent every year through to 2019,
when the country's huge output gap would finally be closed.
But 2014 growth has come at -0.1 percent, making the
forecasts for the rest of the decade look decidedly optimistic.
