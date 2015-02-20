UPDATE 2-EU, Greece seek bailout deal by Friday
* Greek PM says will call for EU summit if no deal (Updates throughout)
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers have drafted a common text with Greece that Greek and euro zone officials said on Friday could form the basis for an agreement to extend Athens' bailout package.
Officials stressed that there was as yet no formal agreement in the full meeting of the Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
