BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund agreed
on Tuesday on the terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to
Greece in a bid to conclude four months of debt negotiations, a
senior EU official said.
The proposal was drafted after the leaders of Germany and
France met heads of the three institutions for emergency talks
on Monday, pressing them to settle their own differences and
reach a solution with Greece.
It was not clear whether the leftist government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, which put forward a rival plan and has
vowed not to accept more austerity, would accept the creditors'
plan.
