BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greek officials said they
rejected a draft proposal from euro zone finance ministers on
Monday that called for Athens to "successfully conclude" its
current bailout programme and accept a six-month "technical
extension" of the package.
A copy of the draft seen by Reuters, whose accuracy other
euro zone officials did not confirm, contained the following
wording: "The Greek authorities have indicated that they intend
to successfully conclude the programme, taking into account the
new government's plans. In this context, we intend to make the
best use of the existing built-in flexibility in the current
programme."
The first of those sentences was scored out in the document.
The new Greek government insisted again on Monday that it could
not accept any continuation of the existing bailout, whose terms
it was elected last month to abandon.
The draft text also contained the phrase: "The Greek
authorities expressed their intention to request a six months
technical extension of the current programme as an intermediate
step ... The Eurogroup is favourably disposed to such a request
by the Greek authorities."
