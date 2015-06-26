ATHENS, June 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Saturday, who showed "understanding and sensitivity" over a decision to hold a referendum on July 5, the government spokesman said.

Greek banks rely on emergency infusions from the European Central Bank to stay afloat and the liquidity lifeline has been reviewed frequently in recent weeks as Greek savers pulled out money on fears of capital controls.

"We are sure - which was proven also during the phone call - that Mr. Draghi has the best of intentions on the decision of the Greek government to hold a referendum," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek television. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)