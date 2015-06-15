BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
BRUSSELS, June 15 The European Commission said that its president Jean-Claude Juncker will have a working lunch with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday in Brussels. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management