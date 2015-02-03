Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
ATHENS Feb 3 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi this week, a government source said on Tuesday.
A second source said Varoufakis would visit the ECB in Frankfurt on Wednesday but could not confirm that he would see Draghi.
The government source also said Varoufakis, who is visiting Rome on Tuesday as part of a drive to build support for a new agreement on Greece's debt, would meet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in the next few days, as Varoufakis himself announced on Sunday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Asian currencies rise on broad dollar weakness * Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Indian rupee hit multi-month highs * Search for yield will support EM Asian currencies- analyst (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 27 Most Asian currencies hit multi-month highs on Monday as the dollar declined across the board after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. The collapse of the healthcare legislation