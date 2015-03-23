* ECB president says Greek bond waiver could be reinstated

* Draghi cautions Athens to honour debts

BRUSSELS, March 23 The head of the European Central Bank expressed cautious optimism on Monday that Greece would be able to benefit from ECB money printing and get normal access to central bank funds, but urged Athens to honour its debts.

Mario Draghi made the remarks in the European Parliament as German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Athens sought to unlock the cash that Greece needs to avoid crashing out of the euro.

Much of Greece's funding requirements and those of its banks are, in the meantime, being met by the ECB. On Monday, Draghi signalled that there was scope to normalise the manner in which such funding was provided.

"There will be time ... when we will be able to reinstate the waiver, we will be able to do QE (quantitative easing) to Greece," he said.

"Several conditions need to be satisfied and they are not there yet. But we are confident they will be if this process of policy dialogue is being reconstructed."

The ECB no longer accepts Greek bonds as security in return for finance to Greek lenders, which makes them reliant on emergency short-term finance. Greece can also not benefit now from the ECB's QE money printing programme to buy bonds because the ECB has already bought too many Greek bonds as it stands.

Draghi's conciliatory tone was tempered, however, by a stern warning for Athens.

"Greece and its international partners should now focus on setting the conditions for a successful conclusion of the review," he said, referring to the reform-for-aid programme that was all but scrapped by the new leftist Greek government.

"The government of Greece should commit to fully honour its debt obligations to all its creditors and to premise all future policies on this commitment."

Draghi said that the ECB had an exposure to Greece of 104 billion euros ($113 billion). ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)