PARIS, July 14 Greece has decided to ban the export of some drugs following what it said were abuses on re-exporting imported medicines, a Health Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The minister Mr. Kouroublis has given the order to ban exports of 25 drugs," the spokeswoman said. "The minister is coordinating talks with the market participants to secure the normal flow of pharmaceuticals in the Greek market."

Earlier in July, wholesalers trading medicines across European borders had criticised a suggestion by manufacturers that Greek exports should be restricted to prevent shortages of life-saving drugs in the country. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams)