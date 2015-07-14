BRIEF-Everlance says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Everlance Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fgiZNx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, July 14 Greece has decided to ban the export of some drugs following what it said were abuses on re-exporting imported medicines, a Health Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The minister Mr. Kouroublis has given the order to ban exports of 25 drugs," the spokeswoman said. "The minister is coordinating talks with the market participants to secure the normal flow of pharmaceuticals in the Greek market."
Earlier in July, wholesalers trading medicines across European borders had criticised a suggestion by manufacturers that Greek exports should be restricted to prevent shortages of life-saving drugs in the country. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage: