(Adds AstraZeneca comment)
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS, July 14 Greece has decided to ban the
export of 25 types of drugs, the Health Ministry said on
Tuesday, following warnings of possible shortages that risked
leading to a humanitarian crisis.
A ministry spokeswoman quoted the Greek drugs regulator as
saying there had been a significant increase in some imported
medicines being shipped back out of the country.
"Abuses by some players in the pharmaceuticals market have
been discovered," she told Reuters.
The regulator made the warning on re-exports during a
meeting at the Health Ministry on Friday, when pharmacists
complained they faced difficulties in securing some supplies.
The spokeswoman said the ministry would closely check
exports and re-exports over the past 15 days and file complaints
at home and abroad where there is evidence of abuse. She
declined to say which drugs would be included in the ban.
However, the head of the drugs wholesalers' association said
the group had not yet been informed of the ban.
The ban was the latest move in a row over the availability
of drugs in Greece, with pharmacists, drugmakers, wholesalers
and public authorities trading blame while rights group warn of
worsening public health conditions during the economic crisis.
Difficulties over drug supplies in Greece are compounded by
capital controls which prevent companies from sending money
abroad, imposed last month to prevent the banking system from
collapse.
Re-exporting drugs across European borders, which allows
traders to buy products in low-cost markets and sell them where
prices are higher, is permitted under European Union free trade
rules.
Drugmakers have nevertheless urged a curb on re-exports to
prevent shortages in Greece but wholesalers trading medicines
have denied the need for such emergency action.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations (EFPIA), which represents 40 drug companies, called
on Tuesday for "exceptional measures" in "exceptional
circumstances".
"A proportionate, legislative ban on exporting medicines
intended for Greek patients from Greece would be an appropriate
and justifiable response to possible shortages and help to avert
a potential humanitarian crisis," it said in a statement.
But the head of the Hellenic Association of Medicine
Wholesalers, Eirini Markaki, pointed the finger at international
drugmakers and pharmacists. "Most of the international
pharmaceutical companies have issued quotas on the amount of
supplies Greek warehouses can order," Markaki told Reuters.
"We have filed official complaints to the regulator so that
measures are taken for this to stop," she said, adding that the
complaints targeted AstraZeneca, Novartis and
Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson. Novartis denied
that it had limited its supplies to Greece, while Janssen was
not immediately available for comment.
ASTRAZENECA DENIAL
A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said the firm had met the
regulator last week "to dispute the allegations made by the
Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Warehouses".
At that meeting, AstraZeneca said, it had "provided evidence
to demonstrate that we continue to deliver in excess of the
quantities of medicines currently required in the Greek market".
Markaki denied any overall increase in re-exports by
wholesalers. She said an isolated case of one warehouse
exporting 700,000 units of drugs in two days at the end of June
was under investigation, but all the warehouses combined had
exported only 179,000 items so far in July.
Demand for drugs had increased because customers were trying
to build up their supplies, fearing future shortages, she added.
The pharmaceuticals industry is owed more than 1.1 billion
euros by Greek hospitals and the state-run health insurer in
unpaid bills since December but it has promised to keep supply
lines open on humanitarian grounds.
Separately, Greek pharmacists will go on strike on Wednesday
to protest about plans in a deal struck between Athens and its
international lenders on Monday to make changes to their trade.
These include allowing people without a pharmacist's degree to
open a pharmacy.
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; Editing by David Stamp)