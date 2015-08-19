BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday his government would support the latest bailout package Greece agreed with its creditors regardless of any parliamentary vote on the matter.
Rutte said during a lengthy debate with lawmakers that a vote in support of the bailout would be unnecessary. "Voicing explicit support for Greee's support package is redundant," he said, explaining that under government rules it was the role of the cabinet to make policy.
"We're not asking for approval" for the bailout, he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.