AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday his government would support the latest bailout package Greece agreed with its creditors regardless of any parliamentary vote on the matter.

Rutte said during a lengthy debate with lawmakers that a vote in support of the bailout would be unnecessary. "Voicing explicit support for Greee's support package is redundant," he said, explaining that under government rules it was the role of the cabinet to make policy.

"We're not asking for approval" for the bailout, he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)