THE HAGUE Nov 1 Greece's plan to hold a
referendum on the EU bailout deal agreed last week makes it
uncertain whether the sixth tranche of aid to keep the Greek
economy afloat will be paid out, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees
de Jager said on Tuesday.
"I can imagine it will be difficult for the IMF to decide
about the tranche but there will be uncertainty. I cannot make a
final judgement but it is problematic," he told the Dutch
parliament.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock referendum
announcement late on Monday made it uncertain whether its debt
would become sustainable if Greeks voted "no" to the rescue
plan, De Jager said.
Greece is due to receive an 8 billion euro IMF/EU aid
tranche in mid-November.
