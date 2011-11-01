THE HAGUE Nov 1 Greece's plan to hold a referendum on the EU bailout deal agreed last week makes it uncertain whether the sixth tranche of aid to keep the Greek economy afloat will be paid out, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday.

"I can imagine it will be difficult for the IMF to decide about the tranche but there will be uncertainty. I cannot make a final judgement but it is problematic," he told the Dutch parliament.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock referendum announcement late on Monday made it uncertain whether its debt would become sustainable if Greeks voted "no" to the rescue plan, De Jager said.

Greece is due to receive an 8 billion euro IMF/EU aid tranche in mid-November.

