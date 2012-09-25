AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 The Dutch Finance Minister said France's call to give Greece two more years to cut spending was "very premature", and would make it easy for Greece to delay austerity measures and reforms.

"I think France's call is very premature," Jan Kees de Jager told Dutch local broadcaster RTL7 on Tuesday.

Greece should be allowed more time to meet deficit targets set by international lenders provided it is sincere about reforming its economy, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Sunday.

"This is not really an incentive for Greece to do its utmost to make all the reforms and budget cuts which are needed," De Jager said.

"With these kinds of remarks you make it very easy for Greece to delay it again."