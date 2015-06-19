AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that euro zone countries are willing to provide emergency funding to Greece, but that it must make concessions if it is to reach a deal with its creditors.

"The aim is clear: we want Greece to remain in the euro zone," Rutte told journalists in The Hague. "It must be credible. That is interests of Greece and the euro zone as a whole." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)