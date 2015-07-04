LONDON July 4 The chairman of the European
Banking Authority (EBA) Andrea Enria said on Saturday he was
unaware of any planned haircuts to deposits held in Greek banks
due to the country's debt crisis.
"I am not aware of any plans to introduce haircuts to retail
depositors of Greek banks, as reported in the media this
morning," Enria said in a statement.
Britain's Financial Times, citing bankers and people with
knowledge of the measures, said on Saturday that Greek banks
were preparing contingency plans for a possible "bail-in" of
depositors amid fears Greece was heading for collapse.
The plans called for a haircut of 30 percent on deposits
above 8,000 euros, the FT said.
"I highly doubt that any authority or public body at EU or
Member State level could consider this option, as it would be
against EU law and the EBA would immediately start breach of EU
law proceedings," Enria added.
(Writing by David Evans; editing by Andrew Roche)