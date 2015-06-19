ATHENS, June 19 The European Central Bank raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the national central bank by 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion), a Greek government official said on Friday.

The ECB's governing council held a teleconference on Friday to discuss extending the emergency liquidity assistance after Greek savers pulled more than 4 billion euros from Greek lenders this week on fears that Athens will fail to reach a deal with lenders.

($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie)