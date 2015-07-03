By Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS, July 3 European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said he could not say whether the ECB
would provide emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek
banks if Greeks vote 'No' in a referendum on Sunday.
Asked if the ECB would grant the assistance that Greek banks
need to stay afloat, Constancio said: "I cannot in advance
answer that question.
"It will be a decision by the (ECB) Governing Council. We
will have to wait and see how the Governing Council as a whole
will analyse the situation," he told a news conference following
a speech to a financial conference.
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)