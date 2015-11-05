BRIEF-BP says CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 total remuneration at 11.6 mln pounds
* Says CEO Bob Dudley’s 2016 total remuneration, including pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
ATHENS Nov 5 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 0.9 billion euros to 86.0 billion, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected an improvement in liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, amid a reduction of uncertainty and the stabilisation of private sector deposi flows, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing