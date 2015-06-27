BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Central Bank's Governing Council will talk on Sunday about whether to extend emergency liquidity assistance to Greek banks, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The emergency funding limit for Greek banks now stands at roughly 89 billion euros ($99 billion) and has been held steady at meetings of the Governing Council over the past three days. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)