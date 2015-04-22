ATHENS, April 22 The European Central Bank has
not made any decision to raise the discount applied on the
collateral offered by Greek banks, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to comment on
whether the option was being discussed.
A media report citing people with knowledge of the
discussions said on Tuesday that ECB staff have prepared a
proposal to reduce the value of such collateral. The ECB
declined to comment.
"There has been no such decision by the ECB," the source
said, declining to be named.
"Discussions on various possible scenarios take place at
times but it does not mean that they culminate into a decision
(by the ECB Governing Council)," the source said.
The Bank of Greece declined to comment.
Responding to questions on whether the Governing Council had
discussed whether to increase the so-called haircuts on Greek
sovereign debt offered in exchange for emergency funding, ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference last week that
haircuts were "mentioned but not discussed."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)