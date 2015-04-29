BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy intends to continue ability to purchase common shares
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
ATHENS, April 29 The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 1.4 billion euros, taking the ELA ceiling to 76.9 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
"With the new cap there is an unused liquidity buffer of about 3.0 billion euros," the source said, declining to be named.
The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
OTTAWA, April 6 The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon: