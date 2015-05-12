ATHENS May 12 The European Central Bank raised
the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks
can draw from the country's central bank by 1.1 billion euros,
taking the ceiling to 80 billion euros, two banking sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The move comes after euro zone finance ministers on Monday
welcomed some progress in slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform
deal between Athens and the IMF, the European Commission and the
ECB but said more work was needed to each a deal.
"This leaves an unused liquidity buffer of about 3.5 billion
euros," one of the banking sources said after an ECB
teleconference on Tuesday.
The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure
on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic
reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos,
editing by Deepa Babington)